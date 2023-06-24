Columbus police looking for 8-year-old girl missing from East Side

The Columbus Division of Police is still looking Saturday for an 8-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon on the East Side.

Zi'Miracle Hollingsworth is considered an endangered missing child, according to police. She was last seen in the area of Elderwood Avenue and Astor Avenue at around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Zi'Miracle is 4 feet, 8 inches and 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, black gym shorts and multicolored Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624 and reference report number 230479247.

Zi’Miracle Hollingsworth was previously reported missing in May and found the same weekend.

