Columbus police looking to identify 16 people involved in East Side street takeover

Columbus police are asking for help in identifying 16 people involved in a street "takeover" that also stole property from a convenience store and blocked entrances and exits.

According to police, the street takeover took place on Johnstown Road on the city's East Side. Police said the group had taken over a portion of the street, blocking the entrances and exits to a gas station, as well as blocking access to the gas pumps and entrance to the gas station's convenience store.

Police said the individuals seen on surveillance camera stole products from inside the gas station, eating food without paying for it and carrying items out with paying.

The entire incident caused a large amount of panic and alarm for customers and employees.

On the same night as the incident on Johnstown Road, multiple suspects fired at Columbus police officers who were attempting to break up a street takeover event on Indianola Avenue in Clintonville. The Fraternal Order of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information in that incident.

Street takeover events have become an increasing problem in Columbus as groups of young people take over intersections, participating in street racing and other activities.

Anyone with information about the identity about the 16 people involved on Johnstown Road are asked to contact Columbus police property crimes detectives at 614-645-1435 or email Det. Zack Rosen at zrosen@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be given through calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

