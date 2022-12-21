Columbus police say man found dead on Liberty Avenue was murdered

Columbus police say a man found Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds was murdered.

Police were called when a body was found on Liberty Avenue, police said in a press release.

The victim, Marcus Spellers, was found near the railroad tracks with multiple gunshot wounds.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison examined him and declared his dead about 11:25 a.m.

A homicide unit was called to the scene and will handle an investigation.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident, contact Corporal Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268, 706-225-3161 or by email at shayes@columbusga.org