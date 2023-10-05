Columbus police name man shot by officers attempting to arrest him for domestic violence

Columbus police have identified a man shot by a police officer Wednesday night during an incident at an apartment building in the Hilltop.

Michael Lamont Frierson, 36, of the Westland area, is currently in police custody at a local hospital in critical but stable condition, according to a Columbus Division of Police release issued Thursday afternoon.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer who shot Frierson, citing Marsy's Law that contains language they contend makes police officers victims of crime whose names can be withheld. The department said the officer is a four-year member of the force.

Police arrested Frierson on an outstanding felony warrant, but new charges for domestic violence and felonious assault against a peace officer will be filed later after his release from the hospital in connection with the incident Wednesday at apartments on the 1600 block of Sullivant Avenue.

Police responded about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to a call about a man who seemed to be having a mental health crisis and had assaulted two people, police said.

Officers determined that Frierson should be arrested for domestic violence, but police say he refused to come out of the apartment. When officers kicked open the door to take Frierson into custody, he struck an officer in the face with a "potential weapon" in his hand, Sgt. Joseph Albert said in a previous release.

Investigators recovered a pair of scissors, a knife and a fork at the scene, according to the Thursday release.

According to court records, Frierson had a warrant out for his arrest for a 2022 drug possession case.

As is Columbus policy, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation into the police shooting. The officer who fired has been placed on paid leave, per division policy.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Columbus police name man officers shot, say he struck officer in face