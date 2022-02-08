Columbus police now reveal they found missing Sacoya Cooper's car in October

The family of Sacoya Cooper, a 33-year-old transgender woman, makes an emotional plea to the public Monday for any information about her Aug. 31 disappearance while speaking at a media briefing at Columbus Division of Police headquarters, Downtown. From right is Cooper's biological mother, Regina Love; adoptive mother LuAnn Cooper, brother James Carswell, Columbus police Det. Charles Radich and Sgt. Scott LeRoy.

Columbus police revealed Monday that the car a missing transgender woman was driving when she disappeared Aug. 31 was found in October on the West Side with stolen plates on it.

Polce and Sacoya Cooper's family met with media Monday afternoon at the police division's Downtown headquarters to implore anyone who might know something about what happened to the 33-year-old woman who disappeared to come forward. Cooper was last seen when she left her partner's home in North Linden in a 2009 Black Ford Fusion to buy some bottled water, but never returned.

"We are out of tips," said Sgt. Scott LeRoy, who oversees the police division's Missing Persons Unit. "We believe this missing person may have been the victim of foul play."

Yet police offered no explanation for why they waited some four months after the discovery of the car to reveal that publicly.

Det. Charles Radich of the police Missing Persons Unit said the Fusion was recovered in mid-October on the West Side after police located it using a license plater reader.

Columbus police spokesman Sgt. James Fuqua said the Fusion was fitted with a stolen plate number than the one registered to the vehicle, and investigators combed the vehicle for evidence.

However, Radich declined to discuss whether any substantial evidence was recovered from the vehicle.

Sgt. James Fuqua gives an update on Sacoya Cooper, a 33-year-old transgender woman who has been missing since on Aug. 31, while speaking alongside investigators and her family at Columbus Police headquarters on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Sgt. LeRoy said the Missing Persons Unit continues to seek out and view surveillance videos from businesses and residences in the area of Sacoya's last known whereabouts, which is believed to be near Howey Road and Weldon Avenue, or East Weber Road and Cleveland Avenue.

Police described Cooper as Black, 5-foot-5, about 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black lemonade braids, a black and white summer dress and black and white Baby Phat sandals.

Family who spoke to assembled media on Monday said they spoke nearly every day on the phone to Sacoya — whose legal name first name is Devin but no longer used it — and that it was not in her nature to just leave for somewhere without warning.

Story continues

Sacoya Cooper, 33, was reported missing Aug. 31, 2021

"Something is going on and it's not right," said Sacoya's biological mother Regina Love, who was there with her son (Sacoya's brother) James Carswell. "It's hard to go to sleep ... we're waiting on some kind of closure."

Sacoya's adoptive mother, LuAnn Cooper, said: "I'm hurt, I'm hurting really bad."

James Carswell, the brother of missing 33-year-old Sacoya Cooper, makes an emotional plea for anyone with information regarding her Aug. 31 disappearance from North Linden while talking at a media briefing Monday Columbus Division of Police headquarters, Downtown.

Sacoya's partner, Richard Harris, said late last year that after Cooper failed to return to their home near Cremeans Park he called her cellphone repeatedly, but it appeared to be turned off.

Previous coverage: Family, friends take search for missing woman to North Linden neighborhood

About 25 volunteers gathered on a late September weeknight near Harris' home to distribute flyers in the North Linden neighborhood, one of several occasions in which volunteers have canvassed the Greater Columbus area in search of signs leading to Cooper, who has been added to the national missing person database. Called NamUs for short, the federally funded online database contains the names of missing, unidentified and unclaimed persons in the United States.

That particular outing was organized through social media by Black Queer & Intersectional Collective (BQIC,) a community organization that advocates for Black LGBTQIA+ people.

The group has been vocal about their concerns questioning how seriously law enforcement treat missing persons cases when it involves transgender men and women, and the growing dangers posed to transgender people across the country.

Celebrating life: Columbus Transgender Day of Remembrance honors lives taken in deadliest year on record

Missing person flyer circulated by family, friends and volunteers as part of the search for missing 33-year-old Sacoya Cooper.

Last year became the deadliest year on record in the United State for transgender and gender non-conforming people, according to LGBTQ advocacy organization the Human Rights Campaign (HRC.) More than 50 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed in 2021, the highest number of deaths since HRC began recording such fatal violence in 2013.

But advocates say that figure is likely much higher because such deaths are often underreported and victims themselves are often misgendered.

Cooper's family said they are still clinging to hope that their loved one will be found safe. Speaking through tears, Regina Love made an emotional plea to her child:

"I will always love you," Love said of Cooper. "I birthed you and I miss you very much."

Anyone with information on Sacoya Cooper's whereabouts can contact the Columbus police's Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624, or report an anonymous tip to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Missing Sacoya Cooper's car, last seen Aug. 31, found in October