Columbus police obtain warrant for woman's arrest in Feb. 22 murder

Columbus police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a Northeast Side murder.

Cassandra Nichole Franklin, 40, has been charged in a warrant obtained by Columbus police homicide detectives with the Feb. 22 murder of 36-year-old Michael Sarratt. She is described as a 5-foot-1, 131-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Franklin was last known to be driving a small, white four-door SUV with a gray or black front quarter panel on the driver's side, police said.

Homicide detectives are trying to locate a woman charged in connection to a Feb. 2023 shooting on Rankin Ave. that left a 36-year-old man dead. A warrant has been filed for the arrest of Cassandra Franklin who is known to be driving a small white four-door SUV. pic.twitter.com/B16bGjkfiJ — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 9, 2023

Police were called at 9:41 p.m. Feb. 22 to a home on the 2100 block of Rankin Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Sarratt, of the East Side, was found by responding officers inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died at 10:30 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police issue warrant for woman's arrest in Feb. 22 murder