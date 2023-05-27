Columbus Police officer arrested for allegedly recording up underage girl’s skirt

A Columbus Police officer was arrested and charged for allegedly recording up an underage girl’s skirt in Illinois.

Adam Nguyen, 26, an officer with the Columbus Police Department, reportedly recorded an unauthorized video of an underage girl and then streamed the video live, according to court documents WBNS obtained.

The incident reportedly took place in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday, May 21, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, documents from the Circuit Court of Cook County stated. It was not immediately disclosed why Nguyen was at the convention center.

Nguyen was released on recognizance bond Monday, May 21, the very next day.

The officer was placed on administrative duty due to the criminal investigation. He worked for the department for two years.

We will update this story as more information is released.