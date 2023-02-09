Columbus police officer charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty

A Columbus police cruiser

A Columbus police officer who investigated serious injury and fatal crashes for the past nine years was charged Thursday with nine counts of dereliction of duty.

On Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police was notified by the Columbus City Attorney’s Office that the office had filed charges against Officer Connie Brant. Police said Brant has been an officer for 24 years and for the past nine years was assigned to the Accident Investigation Unit.

It was not immediately known what Brant is accused of doing and the charging documents were not immediately available through Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday. Columbus police did not disclose details about the nature of Brant's alleged crimes.

Dereliction of duty is a misdemeanor charge.

The charges filed against Brant were the result of an internal investigation completed at the direction of police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Brant had been on relieved-of-duty status since early October 2022. Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation into Brant now that criminal charges have been filed, police said. Based on the filing of charges, termination may be recommended to Columbus Public Safety Director Robert Clark at the conclusion of the administrative investigation.

Columbus police said updated will be provided on this case and The Dispatch will update the story as charging documents become available.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police officer faces nine charges of dereliction of duty