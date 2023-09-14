Columbus police officer to enter plea in fatal hit-skip crash that killed Somali woman

Columbus police officer Demetris Ortega, pictured at a prior court hearing, is expected to enter a plea Thursday in a case stemming from an April 20, 2022, crash on Morse Road. Ortega was off duty and allegedly driving under the influence when prosecutors allege he hit 27-year-old Naimo Mahdi Abdirahaman, who died from her injuries at the scene.

A Columbus police officer who prosecutors allege was drunk and behind the wheel when a 27-year-old woman was hit and killed in April 2022 is expected to admit to his actions Thursday.

Demetris Ortega, 50, of the South Side, is expected to enter a plea Thursday morning before Judge Carl Aveni in Franklin County Common Pleas Court and be sentenced at a later date.

In April, Ortega had been indicted on charges of not stopping after a crash and misdemeanor drunken driving.

The charges were in connection with the crash, which happened at 2:40 a.m. April 20, 2022, and killed 27-year-old Naimo Mahdi Abdirahaman.

After the crash, Columbus police said they thought Ortega — whom they suspended, with pay — was a passenger in his vehicle while a woman was driving. The statement relied on statements from witnesses who said a male got out of the car to check on Abdirahman before getting into the passenger side of the vehicle and the vehicle leaving the scene.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office said at the time that Ortega was driving and that he was under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. His blood alcohol level has not been released publicly.

Ortega was not charged in direct connection to her death because prosecutors and detectives were unable to determine "to any degree of certainty" that Ortega was at fault when the crash happened, Tyack's office said at the time.

The 27-year-old was crossing Morse Road when she was hit and killed.

Her family said she had been born in a Somali refugee camp in Kenya in January 1995 and came to the U.S. as a child. She became an American citizen, graduated from Columbus City Schools' Centennial High School and attended Columbus State Community College.

She also had a young son, who was 2 years old when his mother was killed, and had been living with family to help care for him.

Abdirahman's family has expressed frustration with how the Columbus police investigation of the crash was handled and a lack of transparency for the nearly 12 months prior to the indictment being filed. They have also filed a lawsuit against Ortega, which is still pending.

As of Thursday morning, Ortega was still listed as an active police officer with the Columbus Division of Police.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police officer to enter plea in fatal hit-skip crash