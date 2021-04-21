Columbus police officer fatally shoots Black teenage girl

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.

Of note: The shooting of the girl, identified by family members as Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, occurred just before the verdict was announced in the Minneapolis murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, and as the nation grapples with police reform.

Details: Law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance about 4:45 p.m., police said.

The Columbus Division of Police released bodycam footage during a Tuesday night news briefing they said indicated that a girl was trying to stab two people with a knife before she was shot.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not name the officer involved in the shooting but said he had been "taken off the streets."

Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal police shooting in a Twitter post calling the death "tragic." He said at the briefing later, "We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community."

For the record: Hazel Bryant, who identified herself to media as the teenager's aunt, said "her niece had a knife, but maintained that the girl dropped the knife before she was shot multiple times by a police officer," according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Franklin County Children's Services told the New York Times the teenager "had been in foster care" when the shooting happened.

What's happening: Community members gathered at the scene into the night, some shouting "enough is enough" and asking about body-cam footage, according to local news reports.

Ginther urged residents "to remain calm" and allow investigators to "gather the facts."

What they're saying: City of Columbus public safety director Ned Pettus said at the briefing that "no matter what the circumstances," a family was "in agony."

"They deserve answers, our city deserves answers, I want answers," he added. "But fast, quick answers cannot come at the cost of accurate answers.”

Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, who was killed by Chauvin, tweeted: "As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting. ... Another child lost! Another hashtag."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the briefing and comment from the Franklin County Children's Services.

