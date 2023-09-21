Columbus police officer hurt after being struck by stolen Hyundai near airport

A Columbus police officer is recovering after being struck by a stolen Hyundai near John Glenn International Airport.

The crash happened around midnight near East Fifth Avenue and Airway Drive.

At least one person inside the Hyundai, which was later determined to have been stolen, was taken into custody. The driver ran on foot from the scene.

It was not immediately known if the officer was struck while in a cruiser or while out of the vehicle.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Hyundais are among some of the most frequently stolen vehicles in Columbus, often by teenagers. The city filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai earlier this year, asking the car manufacturers to make changes that would make the vehicles more difficult to steal.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police officer hurt after being struck by stolen Hyundai