Columbus police officer indicted on excessive force charge involving handcuffed suspect

A Columbus police officer has been indicted on two felony counts of violating his oath after an October 2019 incident in which he allegedly punched a handcuffed suspect.

The case involving Officer Clayton Donald Watkins sparked controversy when it came to light in August 2020, because the officer’s father served on the city’s Public Safety Advisory Commission and Columbus Council was debating giving that board more authority on investigating police officer misconduct.

Facebook videos depicting Watkins’ treatment of the suspect prompted Columbus Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes to sponsor a city ordinance boosting the power of the advisory commission. That proposal has been delayed for further study.

Clayton Watkins’ father, Donald Watkins, remains the council District 5 representative on the 11-member advisory commission appointed by the mayor and 10 councilors, according to city records, which also show his term expires in October.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Clayton Watkins in September 2020 on charges of battery and violating his oath of office after investigating allegations he used excessive force while confronting a pedestrian blocking a city street.

The suspect Watkins confronted on Wade Street on Oct. 18, 2019, was Donnell Russell, 43, the GBI said in its 2020 news release.

A grand jury indicted Watkins this week on two counts of violating his oath of office:

One count alleges Watkins broke his oath to uphold the laws of Georgia in that “he did intentionally cause visible bodily harm to Donnell Russell by striking him with a closed fist and throwing him on a car and to the ground while Donnell Russell was restrained by handcuffs.”

A second count accuses Watkins of breaking his oath by violating Columbus Police Department regulations when he used force against Russell, who was not resisting, fleeing or presenting any threat.





The agency said Watkins and an officer in training questioned Russell and another man who were in the middle of the road, violating a city ordinance against blocking traffic. When Watkins handcuffed Russell, the officer repeatedly ordered Russell to unclasp his left hand, as the suspect appeared to be clutching something, the GBI said.

Story continues

“Body camera footage shows Watkins subsequently hitting Russell multiple times in his side, pointing a Taser at him, throwing him to the ground and hitting him again,” the GBI said. “It was determined that Russell was concealing a small amount of suspected marijuana in his hand.”

Watkins charged Russell with obstructing an officer and violating the city ordinance.

The GBI submitted its file on the investigation to the District Attorney’s office for possible prosecution. This week’s indictment is the result.

Barnes’ proposal to strengthen the power of the city’s police advisory board prompted hours of debate during two council meetings in 2020. Councilors decided to appoint a special commission to further study the issue.