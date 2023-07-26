Columbus police officer injured in July 6 shootout on I-70 released from hospital

Law enforcement officers from around central Ohio gather Wednesday outside OhioHealth Grant Medical Center as the Columbus police officer injured in a shootout July 6 on Interstate 70 is released.

Exactly 20 days after he was shot in the line of duty, a Columbus police officer left OhioHealth Grant Medical Center to a chorus of applause.

Officers from Columbus, Hilliard, Dublin, the Ohio Highway Patrol, Grandview Heights, the Franklin County Sheriff's office and other local agencies gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the Columbus hospital as the officer, who has not been publicly identified, was put into an ambulance to go to a long-term rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery.

The officer was injured July 6 in a shootout on Interstate 70 that left one of three suspects dead and the officer fighting for his life.

The officer was shot multiple times around 4 p.m. July 6 during a shootout with three men inside a stolen Porsche Cayenne that was involved in a bank robbery on the city's Far West Side.

The officer's partner, who also has not been identified, took him to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where the injured officer underwent emergency surgery.

Outside the hospital Wednesday, police Chief Elaine Bryant said the "clap-out" and police escort to the care facility was a much needed day for the Division of Police, which has had multiple officers injured in recent weeks.

"It’s been tough," Bryant said of the weeks since the officer was injured. "We’ve been prayerful as a leadership team. It’s been very emotional, but at the same time, it shows us what we can do when we band together."

One of the three suspects in the vehicle, Abdisamad Ismail, 19, died at the scene. Two other suspects, Aden Jama, 20, of Reynoldsburg, and Faisal Darod, 23, of Columbus, ran off and were arrested days later. Darod was arrested in Columbus while Jama was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport while trying to board a flight to Turkey.

Darod and Jama both face federal charges and remain in jail without bond pending their trials.

In court records, prosecutors allege that on July 6, Ismail, Darod and Jama went to a car dealership in Whitehall and stole the Porsche. They then drove the Porsche to the Fifth Third Bank, 2455 Hilliard Rome Road, and robbed the bank at gunpoint, getting about $90,000.

Whitehall police officers who tracked the Porsche to the bank tried to stop it; however, the Porsche rammed its way out and sped away.

Columbus police officers found the Porsche on Interstate 70 east, near West Mound Street. At least one person in the Porsche fired at officers, who returned fire and killed Ismail. Eight officers were involved in the shooting. Columbus police have not identified any of the officers, citing a recent change in Marsy's Law. Body camera footage from the incident has also not been released.

The officer who was injured joined Columbus police from another agency as part of the department's lateral transfer program in late 2022. He has 10 months of experience with Columbus police.

Since the officer was injured, the fire and police unions held a joint blood drive in honor of the officer. Additional fundraisers to help the officer's family are also being planned for the near future.

