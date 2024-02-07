Columbus police officer involved in morning rush-hour shooting on Manchester Expressway

An officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Columbus has left one person injured, according to the Columbus Police Department.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred around 8:05 a.m., Wednesday, on Manchester Expressway.

The person has been taken to a local hospital and is still alive, according to police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting along with the Office of Professional Standards, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The eastbound lanes of Manchester Expressway, from Miller Road to Beaver Run Road, are closed off due to the ongoing investigation, according to the post.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for their safety and to help facilitate the investigation process.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more details.