Columbus police officer involved in Sunday shooting also shot man in August

Columbus police were on scene Sunday at Wilson Avenue on the South Side after an officer, identified Monday as Joshua Ohlinger, shot and wounded a man, identified Monday as 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, fled from police at a traffic stop with a gun.

A Columbus police officer who shot a man in the back Sunday following a traffic stop also shot another man during a traffic stop in August of last year, police revealed Monday.

Officer Joshua Ohlinger, a member of the city Division of Police for five years, was identified Monday by police officials as the officer who shot 66-year-old Michael L. Cleveland in the back. Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said that Ohlinger's status at the division is pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Ohlinger was previously placed on leave after he shot a teenager in August of last year.

"I'm concerned for his well-being and I'm concerned for the community," Bryant said to questions about whether she was concerned that Ohlinger has shot two people in seven months.

Body camera footage shows a brief carchase following a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue on Sunday. Bryant said it was not clear what led to the traffic stop because Columbus police cannot interview Ohlinger since Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

However, Bryant said Cleveland did not have any warrants for his arrest, although he had an expired license.

Cleveland eventually pulls his black pick-up truck, and exits the vehicle and flees. Ohlinger chases Cleveland, initially pulling out his stun gun as he chases Cleveland from behind a rear courtyard off of Wilson into an adjacent alley.

In the alley, Cleveland can be seen running as Ohlinger orders him to stop and put his hands up. Within a second, Cleveland appears to throw a firearm aside and Ohlinger opens fire at Cleveland six times while his back is turned.

Ohlinger then holds a position at the end of the alley while he continues to order Cleveland to show him his hands and asking where the weapon is.

Cleveland was treated by officers on scene before he was taken to a hospital in stable condition, body camera footage shows.

Ohlinger was the only officer who fired at Cleveland.

A gun was recovered from Cleveland, police said.

Columbus police have charged Cleveland, whom court records indicate has had a lengthy criminal history, with being a felon illegally in possession of a weapon.

Same officer shot teen in August

On Aug. 27, police say Ohlinger wounded a 17-year-old during a shooting on the city's Near East Side. The shooting occurred following a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue.

Columbus police said two males got out of the back of the stopped vehicle with firearms, leading Ohlinger to fire at least one shot that struck the teen. The teen was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Ohlinger was taken off street duty for 89 days following that shooting and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate, Bryant said at a press conference Monday. That shooting is still under investigation, she said.

Bryant said in the past, some officers have returned from critical incidents just days after, a policy she said she has tried to change.

"Based on what we knew (in 2022), we thought 89 days was a good amount of time. Sometimes these investigations take two to three years," Bryant said.

Shooting happened nearby to church street parade

In footage from the dashboard of the cruiser, Columbus police officers pass a nearby church's parade, where over two dozen people are walking along the sidewalk banging drums. Later, during the shooting, a handful of people can be seen across the street in the direction Ohlinger was shooting toward Cleveland. The people in the background scatter at the gunfire.

Bryant said she "cringed" when she saw the parade in the footage and said that police were grateful nobody else was injured in the police shooting.

"Sometimes we don't have control over where, when and how incidents occur," Bryant said.

David Foster, 47, who lives on Wilson Avenue, said Sunday that he initially thought the gunfire was drums from the parade.

"I'm sad, I'm scared — I'm mad," Foster said of the police shooting's proximity to a parade of what he said was mostly children.

Wounded suspect has lengthy criminal history

Cleveland has had over a dozen criminal cases in Franklin County Municipal Court and Franklin County Common Pleas Court over decades.

Cleveland’s misdemeanor convictions include a 2005 assault, criminal trespassing in 2011, criminal falsification in 2014, a domestic violence charge in 2019 and a 2020 charge of driving under the influence.

Cleveland’s felony convictions include possession of counterfeit drugs in 1992, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison; receiving stolen property in 1996, for which he was sentenced to one year in prison; and drug possession in 1997, for which he got six months in jail.

Dispatch reporter Jordan Laird contributed to this report.

