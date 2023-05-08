Columbus Police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl during crash investigation

A Columbus police officer was given Narcan after possibly coming in contact with fentanyl while on the job Friday, according to officials.

Police say the officer responded to the scene of a crash on Airport Thruway and Whitesville Road Friday where the incident occurred. While searching and inventorying the car for it to be towed the officer opened a container to inspect it, according to the release.

Almost immediately afterwards the officer had dizziness, dry mouth, elevated heart rate, feeling hot, and heavy legs, officials say. Police say the officer called for EMS and received one dose of Narcan and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The officer is currently not in danger, according to police.

Police say the officer was wearing gloves while handling the substance and the substance will be sent off for testing.

Previous reporting by the Ledger-Enquirer has shown a rise in the overdose deaths in Muscogee County and several counties across Georgia over the past few years.

In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer the DEA Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Murphy said, “It’s pretty safe to say most of the drugs seized up and down the coast have come through Atlanta at one point.“

Murphy said cartels and other drug trafficking organizations are bringing fentanyl into Atlanta.

“There’s no maybe about it, that’s absolute. We have every major cartel operating. The two major ones we’re focused on right now are Sinaloa and CJNG (Cartel Jalisco New Generation),” said Murphy.