Columbus police officer put on leave over criminal investigation in another state
A Columbus police officer is currently on paid administrative leave after the Division of Police was made aware of a criminal investigation involving him in another state.
Adam Nguyen, who has been a police officer for two years, was placed on leave Tuesday, according to Melanie Amato, the division's public relations adviser.
Thanks @ColumbusPolice Officer Adam Nguyen and @10TV for helping us recognize #AsianAmericanPacificIslanderHeritageMonth #PublicSafety #ColumbusPolice #Columbus #AAPIHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/s2iDMWeyqT
— Columbus Department of Public Safety (@ColumbusSafety) May 25, 2022
Amato did not provide any details about the allegations against Nguyen or even the state where the criminal investigation is occurring.
In May 2022, Nguyen was featured by the Division in a promotional video as an Asian-American police officer.
