Columbus police officer shot after robberies, shootout near I-70: Here's what we know

Jul 6, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Officers investigate and mark the crime scene on I70 where a car crash occurred following a bank robbery and car theft.

A Columbus police officer was injured and a man shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Downtown.

The incident began after a Porsche SUV was reported stolen from a car dealership in Whitehall. A short time later, that Porsche was reported to have been involved in an armed robbery of Fifth Third Bank, 2445 Hilliard Rome Road.

Columbus police pursued the SUV on the highway when a confrontation occurred on I-70 east near the West Mound Street exit.

Here's what we know and what we are still working to learn:

Who was involved in the shooting?

Columbus police said at least one person in the Porsche fired at officers, hitting one officer. Other officers returned fire.

Police have not said how many officers fired their weapons.

Police vehicles on I-70 at Mound Street near Downtown surround a stolen Porsche Cayenne SUV, just beneath the I-71 South sign, as officers responded to a Columbus police officer shot by robbery suspects Thursday afternoon.

One of the suspects was shot and died at the scene. There were at least two other suspects in the Porsche who fled on foot. It was not known whether they were wounded.

The officer who was shot was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in a police cruiser by his partner and underwent emergency surgery.

Who are the suspects?

Little information is known at this time about the suspects, including their names and ages.

Columbus police have not yet identified the person killed and no identifying information or photographs of the other suspects were released as of Friday morning. Police arrested those suspects early Friday morning in North Linden.

Who is the officer that was hurt?

The officer who was hurt has not yet been formally identified by police. Brian Steel, executive vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Captiol City Lodge No. 9, said the officer has less than five years of experience with Columbus.

What's going on with the investigation?

The investigation into the police shooting will be headed up by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is the standard procedure when a Columbus police officer injures or kills someone.

Columbus police will lead the investigation into the bank robbery, and Whitehall police will continue to investigate the robbery at the car dealership.

All of the investigations will occur simultaneously and will share relevant information with the other investigating agencies.

A map of the Columbus area is marked with the locations of key incidents in the armed robbery spree by three suspects Thursday that led to a deadly shootout. At right is the marker showing Byers Imports' Porsche dealership at 410 N. Hamilton Road in Whitehall, where police there say a suspect held up an employee at gunpoint about 2:15 p.m. for the keys to a black Porsche SUV. When the suspects drove off, the dealership turned on the anti-theft GPS device on the vehicle, allowing them to track the SUV and alert police. After leaving the dealership, the suspects robbed the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2455 Hilliard Rome Road, shown by the marker on Columbus' Far West Side. As police arrived to confront them, the suspects sped off south on Hilliard Rome Road and onto I-70 east. At about 4 p.m., near West Mound Street on the interstate, shown by the center marker, there was a shootout on the highway where a Columbus police officer was critically wounded and one of the suspects was killed. The other two suspects fled on foot south down a hillside from the interstate into the South Franklinton neighborhood and remain at-large. The wounded officer was rushed by his partner to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown, where he underwent emergency surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition.

The Franklin County Coroner's office will perform an autopsy on the dead suspect.

After the BCI completes its investigation, the Franklin County Prosecutor's office will review the case and present it to a grand jury for consideration. This is the normal practice of the prosecutor's office in instances where police fatally shoot someone.

In addition, the city's Inspector General will look at whether anyone violated Columbus police policy or procedure, and the Civilian Police Review Board will lead that investigation.

Was the shooting captured on body camera video?

Assistant Chief Greg Bodker said all of the officers involved in the robbery and shootout were wearing body cameras at the time. Footage from those cameras, as well as dash cameras from cruisers responding to the scene, is likely to be made public within the next several days.

The Dispatch has filed a public records request for the camera footage, as well as any related 911 calls that may have been received about the bank robbery.

When was the last time a Columbus police officer was shot?

The last time a Columbus police officer was shot and wounded in the line of duty was in July 2020. In that instance, an officer was shot and wounded while working a special-duty assignment at a Southeast Side bar.

In 2016, Officer Steven Smith was shot and killed while working on the Division of Police's SWAT team.

What have city leaders said?

On Thursday, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, City Council President Shannon Hardin and City Attorney Zach Klein all posted statements on their social media accounts in support of the officer who was wounded.

"This is a scary, sad but important reminder of how dangerous a job our police officers do every single day," Klein wrote. "Let's all rally behind him and his family, and give him all the support, thoughts and prayers necessary to get him healthy as quickly as possible."

In his statement, Ginther said the situation was a "stark reminder of the dangers" officers face every day.

Hardin, who was the first of the city officials to issue a statement, said the thoughts of he and his family are with the officer and he was praying for the officer's recovery.

