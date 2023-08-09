Suspect dead, Columbus police officer injured in shooting on Far South Side

A male was killed and a Columbus police officer injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning on the city's Far South Side.

Around 6:55 a.m., Columbus police officers told dispatchers there was a situation with shots fired near 45 Great Southern Blvd.

Brian Steel, executive vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9, said the situation began after a person was reported to be pointing a gun in a possible carjacking attempt and officers responded to the scene.

A Columbus officer was struck in the leg and taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in what is believed to be critical but stable condition.

The suspect was also injured and was taken to Grant in critical condition. The suspect, a male, died at the hospital a short time later.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

This is the second shooting involving Columbus police in August and the fourth since July 4. On July 6, a Columbus police officer was injured after being shot during an exchange of gunfire on Interstate 70 near West Mound Street.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

