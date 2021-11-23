Columbus police officers on administrative leave after juvenile arrest, department says

Tim Chitwood

The Columbus Police Department has put officers on administrative leave after an arrest.

The department announced in a news release Tuesday morning that three officers now are on administrative leave “following their conduct during the arrest of a juvenile suspect.”

The department’s Office of Professional standards will investigate the incident, and Police Chief Freddie has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe any criminal action, authorities said.

No additional information was released.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories