Columbus police operation focuses on West Side, nabs 30 felons

Suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and an illegal firearm were found inside a duffel bag with "Cookies" written on it during Operation Unity, a 21-hour enforcement effort Thursday and Friday focused on the city's West Side. The operation resulted in 30 felons being arrested.

The red duffel bag had "cookies" on it in colorful block lettering, but what was discovered inside the bag was anything but a sweet treat.

Columbus police located the bag during a traffic stop in Franklinton that was part of Operation Unity, a 21-hour enforcement effort from 6 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday focused on the city's West Side.

Inside the bag, officers located methamphetamine and an illegal firearm.

This is the second Operation Unity initiative that has been held by Columbus police.

In September, law enforcement agencies from across Franklin County converged on a two-square-mile area of the East Side for 24 hours, resulting in 160 arrests being made.

Thursday's operation centered around the intersection of Sullivant and Central Avenues but covered an area of approximately two square miles that spanned Franklinton and the central Hilltop neighborhoods.

While the previous operation involved about two dozen law enforcement agencies, Thursday's efforts used primarily Columbus police officers. Most of the officers, about 60 in total, were volunteers who normally patrol the city's West Side.

Acting Cmdr. Tim Myers, who oversees the division's West Side patrol units, said he was overwhelmed by the number of officers who wanted to take part.

"They simply don’t want to stand for disorder and violence within the community," Myers said. "These officers are there day in and day out. They're hearing the concerns and complaints."

Operation Unity 2 resulted in 45 people being arrested, 30 of whom were wanted for felonies.

The arrests included a man wanted for felonious assault who also had multiple warrants for domestic violence and a man wanted for two armed robberies and 12 other felony robberies.

"When you talk about an individual walking the street, those are the people we want to take off the streets," Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said. "Where is their next victim?"

Police stopped 197 vehicles and wrote citations for 57 people who were driving without a proper driver's license. Police also impounded 49 vehicles, including two ATVs.

Eight firearms being carried illegally were seized and five stolen vehicles were recovered. Police also confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of approximately $25,500.

But the efforts weren't strictly connected to enforcement.

Bryant said wraparound services were part of the operation and will continue to be part of the follow-up being done in the neighborhood to ensure that every aspect of the community's needs can attempt to be met.

Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said the decision to locate the second Operation Unity in the Hilltop was based off of community concerns, as well as looking at data about where crimes are occurring.

The area where the latest Operation Unity took place was split between police precincts eight and 19. There have been 26 homicides in the two precincts combined in 2021.

Potts and Bryant said there will be other similar operations in the future. The division hopes to continue working with law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County to enable even more enforcement during the targeted periods.

"We’re coming to an area near you," Potts said.

