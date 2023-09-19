Columbus police owe father, public apology for shockingly botched sex grooming investigation

Screen grab/ TikTok

The Columbus Division of Police needs to issue an immediate public apology to an 11-year-old girl, her father and this city for its shockingly inhumane mishandling of an online sex groomer investigation.

More than that, the department must show that it actually investigated the reported crime and demonstrate that this sort of interaction is not the norm.

It is not acceptable.

Instead of doing any of that, the department issued a half-baked and fully insulting statement this is not nearly enough to quench public outrage.

The TikTok video and Columbus police response

The doorbell camera video posted to TikTok Sunday is captioned: "My daughter was a victim [of] a online predator. She's 11 he's a grown man. He manipulated her into sending pictures of herself. This was the police response at midnight we called at 6."

The man says his daughter was victimized by an online predator.

She was also victimized by the two officers who responded to the call.

In the most outlandish moments in the video, one told the father— before asking probing questions about the crime he called about — that his kid could be the one who ends up behind bars.

The no-so veiled threat went like this:

Female officer: "I mean, she can probably get charged with child porn."

The dad: "Who, she can? She's 11 years old."

Female officer: "She's creating it, right?"

The dad: "She's 11 years old."

The brief interaction is offensive and shows that the officers lack compassion, proper training or both. It is victim blaming and callous.

More than that, the interaction was a slap against the trust police are supposed to have with the public.

Let's break down what we know from the video:

A dad in our city reports that his innocent child is victimized by an online creep who asks her to send illicit photos.

Police arrive hours later after the victim is asleep.

One of the officers — a female — is short, insensitive and dismissive if not rude to the victim's father and brings up punitive actions that can be taken against the child victim.

No question is asked about the actual perpetrator.

The disgusted dad ends the interaction with no help for his child.

This family needed help, not agression

This is egregious and betrays the words written in the police division statement posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“The Columbus Division of Police acknowledges a video being shared on social media involving two officers responding to a call for service. The Department of the Inspector General, which investigates complaints of misconduct and/or excessive use of force by sworn personnel, has opened an inquiry into this incident," according to the statement. "The Division of Police regards all allegations of sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness. Incidents involving minors are handled with the highest degree of concern. Sexual Assault Unit detectives were immediately notified of the incident and have since initiated an investigation."

No one who reports a crime in this city should be treated in such an outrageous way. The incident is particularly disturbing because a child was victimized. She and her dad needed help, to be protected and served.

The police division betrayed them.

The befuddled dad ended the interaction with the police officers on his porch with a question the division should be asking itself.

"Are you serious?"

A public apology and public action are necessary — immediately.

More than that, swift action must be taken to make these officers are corrected or removed from the force and this sort of behavior is not perpetrated by others who swore and oath to protect and serve.

