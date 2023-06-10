Columbus police find person shot dead in Franklinton alley

Columbus police said a person has died in an alley near the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue in Franklinton.

A police dispatcher said officers responded to a shooting call Saturday afternoon. The person was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m.

