Columbus police plan to file charges against suspect in two Far West Side deaths

Columbus police say they plan to file charges Wednesday evening against a suspect in the deaths of two people earlier this week on the Far West Side.

Cmdr. Mark Denner, who heads the homicide unit, said detectives continue to work on unsolved cases. Only two arrests have been made in the four incidents that resulted in five deaths with a 48-hour period since Saturday. Those deaths bring the city's homicide total this year to 44, Denner said, up from 30 at this point of 2022.

In the Far West Side case, 24-year-old Jacob Stratton died after a reported burglary in progress at 4:41 a.m. Monday at a townhome on the 5700 block of Belmore Drive off Hilliard Rome Road.

According to police, officers found a 29-year-old male suspect fighting with 24-year-old Jacob Stratton, and a 53-year-old-woman police identified only by the initials A.S., who had been stabbed.

Stratton, who attended high school in Hilliard and college at Bowling Green State University, was pronounced dead at 5:21 a.m. Monday. The woman was treated at a hospital and later released.

Police first believed Stratton had been shot, but on Tuesday said that they do not believe anyone was shot during the incident based on information determined during an autopsy.

A search warrant was later executed at the suspect's address, next door to Stratton's, where they found a 25-year-old man who had been killed. He had not been identified by police as of Wednesday afternoon.

Denner also mentioned the homicide in the 800 block of South Champion Avenue on Saturday. In that case, James Dawson Jr., 50, was found stabbed around 8:55 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 p.m.

Police arrested Rieko Leohner, 39, of Lancaster, in connection with Dawson's death. Denner called it a dispute between roommates.

Then, at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Columbus police were called to a shooting on the 3900 block of Great Southern Court, near an after-hours club at the Great Southern Shopping Center, where officers found Alijuwon Tolliver, 27, with a gunshot wound. Tolliver was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries.

Denner said Wednesday no one has been arrested in that case. He said police are concerned that six homicides this year have been in or around after-hours clubs.

Homicide detectives are also investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive Monday in the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue on the Far West Side.

The woman, whom police have not yet identified, was found about 5:25 p.m. with an "unknown injury" and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are calling that a homicide.

Denner said he knows the community has questions.

"Detectives are working around the clock," he said. "We're asking the community for tips."

Anyone with information about these incidents or other homicides is asked to call Columbus police homicide at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

