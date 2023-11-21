Columbus police are investigating after a body was found in the Scioto River in the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Police received a call about 11:30 a.m. regarding a possible drowning and a body seen in the river near the Greenlawn Avenue overpass. Officers arrived and found a person in the water.

Columbus fire and police launched a boat into the water to recover the body.

It is not yet known whether the person’s death is suspicious or how they came to be in the river.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 615-645-4545.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police pull body from Scioto River