Columbus police release 911 calls in April shooting death of homeless man in garage

Kevin Smith, 60, was shot and killed inside a garage on the city's South Side in April. On Wednesday, Columbus police released the 911 calls from the incident.

Around 6 p.m. April 15, a man who lived at a East Whittier Street home called 911 and spoke calmly:

"Somebody just broke into my house and my garage and is trying to take my stuff. The person's going to need immediate medical attention; the person was shot multiple times," the caller said.

"I'm sorry, what? The person was what?" the dispatcher asked.

"Shot multiple times," the man responded.

"You shot him?"

"What could I do? I couldn't do anything. He was attacking me. I was trying to stop him from moving my (expletive), and he was attacking me," the man said.

A few moments later, Columbus police and paramedics arrived and pronounced 60-year-old Kevin Smith dead inside the garage on the 600 block of East Whittier Street on the city's South Side.

Smith, who was homeless at the time of his death, had been shot five times, according to an autopsy conducted by the Franklin County Coroner's office. The shots hit him in the head, right chest, left portion of his back and right shoulder. It is not clear what order the shots hit him.

Smith's death drew attention to the city's homeless population and regret that more hadn't been done to help with the crisis. Questions were also raised about what occurred prior to the shooting.

The Dispatch requested the 911 calls and report from Columbus police in April and received them Wednesday, more than three months after the shooting.

Four calls were made to 911 related to the shooting. One was from a woman who lived next door to the home where the shooting happened.

That woman said a man was in the backyard of the home and then had gone into the garage.

"He's not supposed to be there at all," the caller said. "He's in the garage now."

The neighbor, whose name and cellphone number are redacted, called 911 back a short time later to say she saw a police cruiser go by the home but the officer had not stopped.

The second caller was the 39-year-old man who ultimately fired at Smith. The 2-minute call includes details not included in the police's original information provided about the homicide.

The dispatcher asked the man, who has not been charged with any crime in Smith's death as of Wednesday, where the gun was. The man said it was in the garage and unloaded.

"Did you empty a clip on him?" the dispatcher asked.

"I shot several times; I'm not sure how many times he's hit," the man responded.

The fourth 911 call came from a homicide detective using Smith's 911-only phone to determine the phone number.

The Dispatch previously tried to speak with the man who shot Smith, but he hung up without commenting.

Ohio's self-defense law requires prosecutors to prove that a case was not self-defense.

The investigation into Smith's death, which was ruled a homicide because it was at the hands of someone else regardless of the intent, remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 911 calls released in April shooting death of homeless man in garage