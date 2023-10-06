Columbus police release bodycam video of Wednesday critical injury shooting on the Hilltop

Columbus police have released body camera footage from a Wednesday night shooting that critically injured a man.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. Officers responded to a report that alleged Michael Frierson, 36, assaulted two family members and was having a mental health crisis.

After officers spoke with people at the scene and determined there were allegations of domestic violence, they tried to arrest Frierson, who refused to come out of his apartment, Sgt. Joe Albert said.

After several minutes of trying to get Frierson, who was inside the apartment with other people, to come out, officers kicked in the door.

"As soon as officers were beginning to enter the apartment, the male assaulted an officer by striking him in the face with a potential weapon in his hand," Albert said.

Police found three "edged weapons" at the scene, identified by Albert as a pair of scissors, a knife and a fork.

One officer fired multiple shots, with at least one hitting Frierson. Officers provided medical aid to Frierson until paramedics arrived to take him to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. Frierson remains in stable but critical condition.

Police have refused to identify the officer who fired the shots, citing Marsy's Law, which aims to protect crime victims. Columbus police said the officer has been an officer for four years.

Frierson will likely be charged with domestic violence and felonious assault on a police officer.

