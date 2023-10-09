Columbus police release names of man, woman fatally shot in suspected homicide-suicide

Columbus police released the names of the man and woman found shot in an apartment on the city's Far East Side on Thursday morning.

Jermaine Levert, 46, and Adrianne R. Collins, 37, were found unresponsive on the morning of Oct. 5, in an apartment in the 600 block of Lake Club Court.

Police released the pair's names on Monday after notifying their next of kin but did not release any new details on what may have led to the double shooting.

Officers received a call about a possible shooting at about 9:30 a.m. at the Cornerstone Crossing Apartments and Townhomes.

When officers arrived, they found Levert and Collins, who had both been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the gunshot wounds is preliminarily believed to be self-inflicted, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Detective Kirby at (614) 645-2372, the Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

