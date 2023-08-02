Columbus police release names of shooting victims in double homicide on Northeast Side

Columbus police have identified the two victims of a shooting on the city's Northeast Side Monday night.

Columbus police have released the names of the man and woman shot and killed during an argument Monday night on the city's Northeast Side.

Officers found Ciera Webster, 33, and DeMarco Moorer, who police said was either 29 or 30, in the 3200 block of Plum Creek Drive after responding to a call about 11:50 p.m. about a shooting at nearby apartments.

One victim died at the scene at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday. The other victim was taken to a local hospital and died at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday. It remained unclear Wednesday evening who died at the scene and who died at the hospital.

Court documents said officers stopped a vehicle that was leaving the scene and questioned the four people inside.

Through interviews, police said they identified one of those people, Marquise L. Sheppard, 29, of the Northeast Side, as the person who fatally shot the two victims.

Sheppard has been charged with two counts of murder. He appeared Thursday in Franklin County Municipal Court, where bond was set at $2 million.

Authorities ask anyone with more information to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

