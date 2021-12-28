Columbus police release photo of second vehicle in triple homicide in which two children died

Columbus police believe a Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark tinted windows, likely between model years 2005 and 2010, was involved in a triple homicide that claimed the lives of two children on Dec. 7.

Columbus police have released a photograph of a second vehicle believed to have been involved in watching the home of a 22-year-old man who was one of three people killed — the other victims were two children — on Dec. 7.

According to police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark tinted windows, believed to be between model years 2005 and 2010, "conducted surveillance" at the Winchester Lakes Apartments complex on the Southeast Side.

Police said the Grand Cherokee was one of two vehicles, the other a black 2010 Nissan Altima, that had been used to watch the apartment where Charles Wade lived. Police had previously released photos of the Altima.

The Altima is believed, at this point in the investigation, to be the primary vehicle doing surveillance and the Grand Cherokee was a secondary vehicle, police said.

The Altima's license plate had been removed, making it difficult to trace the vehicle.

What surveillance footage shows from Winchester Lakes Apartments parking lot

Detectives have combed through hours of surveillance footage, showing the vehicles watching Wade's apartment on Kodiak Drive throughout the day of Dec. 7.

At about 6:30 p.m. that night, Wade left the apartment with 9-year-old Demetrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal, the children of his girlfriend. The trio was planning to meet the children's mother for dinner at a nearby restaurant.

Det. Terry Kelley said. at least two shooters fired dozens of rounds at their vehicle, knowing there were children inside. All three died at the scene.

Demetrius was a fourth-grader at Winchester Trail Elementary School and a pee-wee football player. Londynn was a kindergartner at Indian Trail Elementary School who loved lip gloss and all things sparkly.

Wade was a graduate of Groveport Madison High School and an aspiring rapper who also liked to dance.

Police have asked for information on multiple occasions to help identify those who were involved in the slaying and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information.

Police have names of 'individuals believed to be involved' in triple homicide

On Tuesday, police said some information has been provided by community members leading to the identification of several people who may have information.

"Investigators are attempting to contact many of those individuals believed to be involved and compiling several search warrants to gather additional information," police said.

Additional information is still needed to help solve the case.

"The police and community distrust in the past, we can start right here to change everything and if we do that as a community, those two children and Mr. Wade didn't die for nothing; they died to change this community," Kelley said earlier this month, urging people to come forward with information.

Police are asking anyone involved in the incident or with direct knowledge about it to call Kelley at 614-778-9706. People also can call detectives at 614-645-4730 or provide information through Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

