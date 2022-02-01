Columbus police release second video of suspects in fatal shooting of Makenzi Ridley

Columbus police have released a second video depicts two male suspects who they believe were involved in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley outside a Far East Side recreation center.

Posted Monday to the Columbus Division of Police's YouTube page, the 52-second video appears to cut to the moments after the June 24 shooting when the suspects emerge into the frame as they run across the front lawn of a home. Police said one of the suspects appears to drop a gun in the grass and quickly picks it up, then he and the other suspect cross a residential street and get into a four-door gray sedan parked on the opposite side.

It's not clear from which street the video — which appears to be from a personal home surveillance device — was captured. But it was apparently in close enough proximity to the shooting at the city's Far East Community Center for the audio to record a volley of what sounds like upwards of two-dozen gunshots.

The blaze of gunfire at 8:45 p.m. sent more than 100 teens who had gathered at the recreation center fleeing in terror. It left Ridley, who had graduated from Northland High School graduate just three weeks earlier, as the sole casualty.

Ridley was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she died after 9 p.m.

This is the second video Columbus police have released depicting those they've identified as suspects in the fatal shooting. Seven months have now passed with no arrests in Ridley's death.

In late December, Columbus police similarly posted a video on YouTube that appeared to be captured from a surveillance camera atop the recreation center on Lattimer Drive, south of East Livingston Avenue. The footage was of a male suspect first seen walking outside the recreation center and then fleeing among the panicking crowd holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Ridley was among 33 people under the age of 20 killed in Columbus in 2021. Twenty of them were minors, including two sibling children slain Dec. 7 in the parking lot of a Southeast Side apartment complex along with their mother's 22-year-old boyfriend in what the lead homicide investigator has said was a "targeted assassination."

No arrests have been reported in that slaying either, though the homicide detectives investigating the shooting have released photographs of two vehicles they believe were involved.

Their deaths came amid what had already become the deadliest year for homicides in Columbus' history. By the end of 2021, 204 people had lost their lives to the violence, leaving the victims' families mourning and city leaders searching for answers.

Nine people were killed in the first month of 2022. Community leaders outraged by the scourge of gun violence claiming the lives of so many youth have begun to put pressure on Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and other city officials to take decisive action.

Though Ginther and other city leaders have pledged to implement a violence-intervention strategy recommended in a national report, some have expressed frustration that the strategy has yet to be put into effect.

Anyone with information on Ridley's death or any homicide can call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or report an anonymous tip to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

