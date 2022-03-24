Columbus police respond to hostage situation. Here’s what you need to know

The Columbus Police Department is working a hostage situation near Wynnton Road Thursday morning after responding to a “domestic-related incident” that began Wednesday night.

A call came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday and officers went to a local apartment building, Columbus police Chief Freddie Blackmon said. That’s when they learned of the hostage situation.

“Our negotiators are constantly in communication,” he said. “And we’re trying to bring the situation into a peaceful resolve.”

The Columbus Police Department responds to a standoff at an apartment complex in Midtown on March 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ga.

As of 10:15 a.m Thursday, no injuries have been reported, Blackmon said, and the only people inside the residence are the hostage taker and the hostage, a male and a female. Their relationship to each other was not released by police. A third party individual made the call to the police, he said.

SWAT is currently on the scene. The police department will use all resources available to them, Blackmon said, but at this time the strategy is to continue using crisis negotiators. There have not been any shots fired reported, he said.

There is no information regarding the suspect or the hostage that can be released at this time, Blackmon said.

The 1800 block on Wynnton Road has been blocked off from Munro Avenue to Buena Vista Road. The streets will remain blocked until the incident comes to a close, Blackmon said. The Muscogee County School District and the Columbus Consolidated Government community alert have been notified that the streets have been blocked off, he said.