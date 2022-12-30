Columbus police searching for 4 teens charged in Far North Side homicide and robbery

Columbus police are searching for and have filed murder charges against four teens related to the shooting death of a man inside his car earlier this month on the Far North Side.

Police have charged Kasey Russel, 17, Hunter Krouse, 15, Marquel King, 14, and Brent Boggs, 14, with the murder and aggravated robbery of 18-year-old Thomas Hritzo III.

On Dec. 3, Columbus police responded at 9:09 p.m. to an injury accident in the area of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive. Officers located the victim, identified as Hritzo, who was unresponsive inside his vehicle.

Medics transported Hritzo to a local hospital in critical condition, and medical staff determined he had sustained a gunshot wound and likely would not survive his injuries. He died at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 4.

Hritzo was a 2022 graduate of Hilliard Bradley High School and was passionate about music, working out and boxing, according to his obituary.

It was not immediately known what evidence police had gathered connecting the four teens to Hritzo's death.

Those with information about the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar

Reynoldsburg police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Rashaun Thorpe of Columbus' South Side in connection with a Dec. 17 fatal shooting outside a bar.

Police said a fight had broken out about 1:10 a.m. Dec. 17 inside Putter's Pub, 6014 E. Livingston Ave. Court records said bar employees ushered people outside afterward, at which point 26-year-old Talando Whitmore of the Far East Side and another man approached someone in Thorpe's group in the parking lot.

A person in the group shot at a member of Thorpe's group, striking that man in the leg.

Court records said after the man that was shot had been taken from the parking lot in a private vehicle, Thorpe ran into another parking lot and fired three shots "directly at where Whitmore's body was located" when officers arrived. Thorpe then fled the scene.

Thorpe was arrested Wednesday and is charged with murder. He is being held in the Franklin County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this story.

