Columbus Police searching for critically missing man last seen on 7th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing man, and police along with his family are seeking public help to find him.

According to CPD, 21-year-old Zorian Bagley went missing from the 2300 block of 7th Street around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Police describe Bagely as a male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. Bagley was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, blue jean shorts and black sneakers.

CPD says that Bagley is diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and autism and he may be traveling with a suitcase and backpack.

CPD and Bagley’s family are asking anyone with information about Bagley’s possible whereabouts to contact CPD at 706-392-6587 or by calling 911.

