Columbus police searching for homicide suspect in Southeast Side gas station shooting

Malike D. Miller, 22, of Columbus' South Side, is wanted by city police in connection with a March 3 homicide at a Southeast Side gas station.

Columbus police are searching for a South Side man wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting March 3 at a gas station convenience store on the city's Southeast Side.

An arrest warrant was obtained the same day for 22-year-old Malike D. Miller, of the South Side, who is accused by police of fatally shooting 23-year-old Jared B. Porter, whom records indicate was living in Circleville as recently as 2021. However, Columbus police only publicly announced Tuesday that they were searching for Porter, who was still not in custody.

Police were called to a reported shooting at 4:22 a.m. March 3 at the Sheetz gas station at 3999 S. Hamilton Road, just north of U.S. 33, on the city's Southeast Side near Groveport. Responding officers found Porter inside, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Porter was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police searching for South Side man in gas station homicide