Columbus police seek tips on shooting that killed one, wounded two

Columbus police are asking for tips about a Friday shooting that killed one person and wounded two others.

Marcus Price, 45, died at the hospital after the shooting around 7 p.m. at Dawson Street and 25th Avenue, police said.

Price was among three people officers found wounded, and one was treated at the scene while Price and the other victim were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, investigators said.

An emergency room doctor pronounced Price dead at 7:25 p.m., police said. The other person was treated and released, they said.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Kevin Baldwin at 706-225-4337 or kbaldwin@columbusga.org. People also can call the homicide unit line at 706-225-3161.