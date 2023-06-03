Columbus police seek West Side man suspected of shooting into vigil, injuring three women

A man Columbus police suspect of firing a handgun into a group of people holding a vigil early Saturday morning on the city's West Side is wanted for three counts of felonious assault.

Arrest warrants were issued for Sagittarius Marquz Lamar, 29, after homicide detectives identified him as the man suspected of shooting into the crowd from his second floor apartment in the 700 block of Canonby Place.

Three women were hit in the spray of bullets, all of whom have been treated at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and are expected to survive, according to Columbus police. The women, ages 22, 25 and 26, were part of a group that had gathered for a vigil after 3 a.m. Saturday, east of Green Lawn Cemetery.

More: Columbus police investigate shooting that left 14-year-old boy dead on East Side

More: Columbus leaders, activists rail against state laws at vigil for gun violence victims

Police responded at 3:23 a.m. to a report that a nearby resident leaned out an apartment window and opened fire into the crowd. One woman was shot in both of her legs, while another was shot in the shoulder and the third was hit in the back.

Anyone with information may call the Columbus Division of Police's homicide bureau at 614-774-7810 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

elagatta@dispatch.com

@EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: West Side man sought in shooting that injured three at Columbus vigil