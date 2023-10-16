Columbus police seeking two people of interest in fatal shooting on Northeast Side

Columbus police are seeking two people of interest after a man was found dead with a bullet hole in his back on the Northeast Side.

Matthew Hurt, 39, was found unresponsive Wednesday morning, Oct. 11, on a service road in the 1300 block of Morse Road Wednesday morning, and the Franklin County Coroner's Office determined his death a homicide. Police said in a social media post Monday they're searching for two people who they believe may have knowledge regarding the incident.

Two photos attached to the post show blurry footage of two people with short, black hair walking on a street at night. One appears to be wearing light jeans and a black hoodie, while the other appears to be wearing a black t-shirt and pants. Both are wearing what appear to be black and white sneakers.

CAN YOU HELP? 👇🚨 Detectives are hoping to speak with two individuals who may have knowledge regarding a homicide that occurred Oct. 11, 2023, on Morse Rd. @ColumbusPolice officers found the victim lying on the side of a service road.



Police did not specify where the photo was taken or how they believe the people pictured might have knowledge of the fatal shooting.

