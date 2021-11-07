Columbus police seize more than $200,000, guns and illegal drugs during two West Side raids

Columbus police cruiser

Columbus police investigating a human trafficking operation seized more than $200,000, three guns and illegal drugs worth tens of thousands of dollars when they executed three search warrants in two days last week on the city's West Side.

All told, the haul included $204,685.89, three guns, and 934.50 grams of both crack cocaine and the highly potent synthetic opioid called fentanyl with a street value of $94,450. One of the guns seized was reportedly stolen, police said.

Columbus police also reported recovering electronic evidence pertaining to a human trafficking investigation during last week's raids, which occurred between Wednesday and Thursday when police executed three search warrants at unspecified locations on the West Side.

The Columbus Division of Police announced the results of the raids Saturday morning on its Twitter account.

The enforcement action was led by agents from the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force with the help of Columbus SWAT officers and patrol officers in the neighborhood.

The first two search warrants were executed Wednesday, resulting in investigators seizing 917 grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl, $188,905 in cash, two guns and electronic evidence.

Police say information discovered during those initial two searches led them to secure a search warrant at a third property the next day. During that search, another $15,780.89 was recovered, as well as 17.5 grams of crack cocaine, one gun and drug paraphernalia.

It was unclear from the announcement if anyone was arrested, but police reportedly expect that multiple suspects will be indicted by a Franklin County grand jury within a few months.

The raids were unrelated to another operation that Columbus police conducted last week also on the West Side.

Officers conducting traffic stops in the area of Sullivant and Central avenues in Franklinton and central Hilltop arrested 45 people, recovered five stolen vehicles and confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of approximately $25,500. The enforcement action all occurred during a 21-hour effort from 6 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday as part of a second phase of "Operation Unity."

In the inaugural Operation Unity in September, law enforcement agencies from across Franklin County converged on a two-square-mile area of the East Side for 24 hours, resulting in 160 arrests.

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police seize money, guns, drugs during West Side raids