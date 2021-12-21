Columbus police share video of suspected gunman in death of teen girl at Far East rec center

Makenzi Ridley, 17, graduated from Northland High School on June 3. She was shot and killed on June 24 outside the Far East Community Center.

Columbus police have released surveillance footage of a male juvenile they say is the suspected gunman who fired a hail of bullets that killed a 17-year-old girl and sent a crowd of teens scattering in June outside a city recreation center on the Far East Side.

Nearly six months after Makenzi Ridley was killed on June 24, the video with no audio was posted Tuesday on the Columbus Division of Police's YouTube page and shared via the agency's Twitter account.

Captured from what appears to be a surveillance camera atop the Far East Community Center, the 41-second video shows two angles of the young male whom police say they believe is the suspect.

The male is first seen walking outside the recreation center on Lattimer Drive south of East Livingston Avenue. After nearly 10 seconds, the video cuts to another angle showing a parking lot with soccer fields in the background where several young people flee following the eruption of gunfire, including the alleged gunman himself who looks to be holding a weapon.

The video does not show the young male firing the gun into the crowd.

More than 100 people, most of them teens and juveniles, were gathered outside the recreation center before the shots were fired around 8:45 p.m., police have said.

Among them was Ridley, a 17-year-old Northland High School graduate and budding entrepreneur who owned her own boutique. The teenager was killed in the gunfire, and her mother told The Dispatch the next day that the bullet had entered her daughter's left arm and traveled through her body, striking her heart.

At a press conference the next day outside the recreation center, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant, on her first official day in office, said that some witnesses were coming forward. But any information they provided has not yet led to an arrest.

Sgt. James Fuqua, a spokesman for Columbus police, did not have an explanation on Tuesday for why six months had passed since the fatal shooting before the surveillance video was publicly released by police. The video was posted to the police division's social media sites with no media release issued and no press conference such as the one held June 25 by Bryant and Major Andrew J. Ginther.

Ridley is among 28 people under the age of 20 who have been killed in Columbus in 2021. Sixteen of them were minors, including two sibling children slain Dec. 7 in the parking lot of a Southeast Side apartment complex along with their mother's 22-year-old boyfriend in what the lead homicide investigator has said was a "targeted assassination."

Detectives have said they believe there were two suspects in that triple homicide, but no arrests have been made two weeks later. Photos of the suspect vehicle involved in the incident were released a week after the shooting, but no information about whether there was surveillance video at the apartment complex that captured the suspects or the shooting has been released.

Even before the triple homicide, 2021 had surpassed last year as the record year for homicides in Columbus last month, and the death toll continues to climb with 194 homicides as of mid-afternoon Tuesday and 10 days left in the year.

As the violence rages, city leaders, including Mayor Ginther, have repeatedly spoken to the need for the community to come together to not only share information on crimes with police, but to engage in positive ways with youth.

Anyone with information on Ridley's death or any homicide can call the Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or report an anonymous tip to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

