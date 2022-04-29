Should Columbus police, sheriff’s office merge? Candidates Anker, Henderson weigh in

Columbus mayor Skip Henderson and challenger John Anker squared off in the final televised debate before early voting beings Monday.

Thursday’s hour-long debate streamed by WRBL covered a wide range of topics from business and development to crime and public safety. One of the less-discussed topics of this election cycle has been the future of the city police department and the county’s sheriff’s office.

Should the two merge?

The sheriff’s office has traditionally handled the county jail, warrants, courtroom services and other related tasks, but deputies have expanded their investigative and patrolling efforts under Sheriff Greg Countryman. The shift comes as city officials say the police department is 130 officers short.

Henderson and Anker offered their responses during Thursday’s debate.

Henderson said that the two agencies will likely merge in a money-saving effort, but Columbus isn’t at that point yet.

“The sheriff’s department is doing a great job at helping us while we do have this shortage,” he said. “So, while we’re ramping our police department up, the sheriff is providing a very valuable service and trying to collaborate so that we’re making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the streets as safe as possible.”

Anker responded that while merging the sheriff’s office and the county marshal’s office was a good move, this move is not.

Anker said he did not want the sheriff, an elected position who does not answer to the mayor, to be the city’s chief law enforcement officer. The constitutional duties of the office should be separate from residents’ policing expectations.

Anker cited conversations he had with “people in Macon” who were not pleased with their sheriff’s office. The police department and sheriff’s office merged after Macon consolidated its city and county governments in 2014.

“I don’t think it’s a good solution,” he said. “When you can’t fix a problem because you don’t know how to do it, you need somebody who can lead and get you out of the ditch.”