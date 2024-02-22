Columbus police shoot man armed with knife at Near East Side apartment, union head says

A Columbus police officer shot and injured a man inside a Near East Side apartment, according to a police union head.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment at the Creekside Apartments off of Nelson Road. Jeff Simpson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9, said a man had a knife prior to the shooting.

Officers had been called to the apartments by someone who said they had been threatened by another person with a knife but was able to escape.

The person police shot was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, Simpson said.

As is Columbus police protocol, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be leading the investigation into the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police shoot man armed with knife, union president says