Columbus police: Shooting in Franklinton leaves one woman dead, one woman injured

Police were called to a shooting around 3 a.m. on the 40 block of Rodgers Avenue on the city's West Side, where they found two women shot.

A shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood early Thursday left one woman dead and another woman critically injured, according to Columbus police.

Police were called to the reported shooting around 3 a.m. on the 40 block of Rodgers Avenue near West Gay Street in Franklinton on the city's West Side. When officers arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds.

A child was also at the home but unharmed, police said.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:10 a.m., while the second woman was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police said her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The woman killed has not yet been publicly identified pending the notification of next of kin. Police reportedly have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but have not released a name until that person's suspected involvement is confirmed.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, with a focus on in-depth coverage of social justice issues and crime trends.

elagatta@dispatch.com

@EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One woman dead, one injured after shooting on Columbus' West Side