Columbus police to give update soon in search for missing Ohio State University student

Amina Alhaj Omar, who was reported missing June 10

The search for a Ohio State University student who has been missing for more than two weeks continues, Columbus police said Monday.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, a graduate student at Ohio State, was reported missing on June 10 by her sister. She was last seen in the area of Interstate 270 and State Route 23 on the city's South Side.

On Monday, Columbus police said the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing and the search remains active. Police "hope to provide an update later in the week."

Alhaj-Omar was seen at the BP gas station at 1091 S. High St. in the early morning hours of June 10, before she was reported missing. Columbus police said her behavior has been described as "very unusual" but additional details have not been released.

Columbus police also said Alhaj-Omar was seen with two kitchen-type knives. She was seen leaving the gas station property around 6 a.m. on June 10.

Around 2 hours later, shortly after 8 a.m. June 10, a woman was reported to be trespassing at the Olen Coroporation's Columbus plant and quarry at 4755 S. High St. The woman had left before police arrived but was later confirmed to be Alhaj-Omar.

On June 12, Columbus police found Alhaj-Omar's vehicle on I-270 between the State Route 23 exit and the Interstate 71 exit. The vehicle showed signs of possibly being involved in a minor collision, however, the air bags did not deploy and there was no evidence Alhaj-Omar was injured in the collision.

On July 13, police received a possible sighting of Alhaj-Omar in the area behind the Wal-Mart located at 3579 S. High St. but it has not been publicly confirmed whether that was, in fact, a sighting of Alhaj-Omar.

In the days following her disappearance, helicopters, drones, horses, ATVs and foot searches, among other methods, had been used in the search for her to no avail.

Anyone with information about Alhaj-Omar's location, was in the area of South High Street in the overnight and early morning hours on June 10 or believes they have seen her to call the Columbus police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.

