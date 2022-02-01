Columbus police and state patrol arrest over 50 people in crime suppression operation

The Columbus Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol conducted a crime suppression operation that led to 59 people being taken into custody and one officer being wounded from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30.

Forty-five police officers and state troopers sought to identify and arrest those with outstanding warrants, illegally in possession of firearms and involved in criminal gang activity. Several resources were used during the operation including technology, intelligence, K-9 and aerial support.

The focus of last weekend’s operation was to reduce crime by patrolling hot spot locations, according to a news release from the police department.

The operation began on the same day it was announced that more than 400+ inmates in the Muscogee County Jail were in quarantine due to COVID-19. Eight jail employees and 47 inmates tested positive for the virus, according to a news release sent by the sheriff’s office.

Last week, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman told the Ledger-Enquirer that he asked Columbus police Chief Freddie Blackmon to forgo large-scale operations until the jail could get its coronavirus cases under control, but the request was not considered.

As a result of the recent increase in violent crime, the police department is working every day to reduce those numbers, Blackmon wrote in a statement to the Ledger-Enquirer.

“I will continue to utilize crime reduction strategies, such as crime suppression details,” he said. “I realize COVID-19 is a great concern for everyone.”

Police officers know more is expected of them than many other occupations, Blackmon continued. As cases continue to rise, the police department will remain vigilant, he said.

“Our officers will be expected to present themselves in an extraordinary manner, even during this pandemic,” Blackmon said.

There was one use of force incident during the operation when a suspect wrestled control of an officer’s taser and tried to take a pistol from a second officer, according to the news release. Officers were able to gain control and handcuff the suspect, but one of the officers received a “significant injury.” He was not hospitalized and is receiving treatment, according to the release.

Of the 59 people who were taken into custody over the weekend, five were released on Principal Summons to appear in court, according to the news release. Police seized 95.5 grams of illegal drugs that had a street sale value of $2,260 and 36 pills containing illegal drugs with a street sale value of $720.

There were 21 criminal arrest warrants served and 20 DUI arrests. Police issued 612 traffic citations and 483 traffic warnings.