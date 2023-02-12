Columbus police SWAT officer shoots man at Grove City Home Depot

A Columbus police SWAT officer shot a man at a Grove City Home Depot on Saturday night.

The shooting happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday at the Home Depot located at 1680 Stringtown Road.

Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9 Jeff Simpson said a SWAT officer was involved, and the situation involved a person who reportedly had a warrant for a serious felony offense out for their arrest.

It was not immediately known whether the shooting took place inside the store or outside.

The person who was shot was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. The seriousness of their injuries was not immediately known.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

