Columbus police: Two dead, one injured after West Side shooting in vehicle

A shooting that transpired in the early hours Sunday morning on Columbus' West Side left two people dead and one hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Columbus police.

The shooting was reported to police at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Souder Avenue and West Mound Street. Officers who responded to the call found three victims in a vehicle all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where they later died, police said. A third victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The identities of those involved have not been made public, and no arrests have been reported as homicide detectives continue to investigate.

