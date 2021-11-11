Columbus police used force disproportionately against Black residents, study contends

Karissa Hill, daughter of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer while exiting a garage at a home where he was an invited guest, stands beside Attorney Ben Crump during a vigil for her father held Dec. 26, 2020 at Brentnell Community Recreation Center.

A new study reports that Black residents were involved in more than half of use-of-force incidents by Columbus police in a three-year period despite representing less than a third of the city’s population.

Accountable Now, which collects data on police use-of-force cases from law enforcement agencies around the United States, analyzed 1,128 incidents between 2017 and 2019 in Columbus and found that police most often used force against Black people.

Black people comprise 29% of Columbus' population of nearly 900,000, but were the subject of police use-of-force in 52% of cases studied, according to Accountable Now's findings. Additionally, the analysis found that police used force against white people in 31.3% of those incidents reported in the three-year period.

Researchers with Accountable Now — a project of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights — say the disparities are illustrative of how police use-of-force disproportionally affects Black people in Columbus and other cities across the country.

“There is this disparity in who experiences use-of-force from police departments, which is indicative of the problems with the way we do policing in this country,” said Bree Spencer, policing program manager at the Leadership Conference. “There are consequences to that level of over-policing and using force more readily, and it’s not right.”

The Dispatch requested comment on the report's findings Wednesday from spokesmen for both the Columbus Division of Police and the city Department of Public Safety but did not receive a response.

But Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant has previously spoken to the need to repair a rift that has long existed between police and many Black residents.

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, at podium, and Police Chief Elaine Bryant, right, at a July 2021 press conference to discuss safety initiatives amid rising violent crime in the city

When Bryant stepped into the police chief role in late June, she took over a division with a history of racial bias highlighted in a report released by the Matrix Consulting Group in 2019, and whose officers were behind several recent high-profile killings of Black residents — including 47-year-old Andre Hill and 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant —that had drawn national attention and days of protests.

The police division is now the subject of an ongoing federal probe after the U.S. Department of Justice agreed in September to review its policies and procedures, including those that pertain to racial bias.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein requested such a review in April, the same month that a federal judge sided with 26 protesters who had alleged police used excessive force during the 2020 racial injustice protests that took place for days in late May and June in downtown Columbus.

In his ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley stated that Columbus police had "run amok" in handling the unrest and prohibited officers from using tear gas and wooden bullets to break up non-violent protesters.

Days earlier, the results of a $250,000 city-commissioned study found that the city and the police division were inadequately prepared for the scale of the 2020 protests. That report also concluded that Columbus city and police officials should actively seek reconciliation with residents — particularly communities of color — to address the "distrust, anger and fear directed towards the police."

Three Columbus police officers have been charged with misdemeanor offenses related to allegations of criminal misconduct during the 2020 protests, including that they pepper-sprayed demonstrators with no provocation.

Columbus City Council recently voted to extend for the third time the contract with the special prosecutor hired in August to conduct probable cause evaluations and prosecute Columbus police officers for criminal wrongdoing during those protests, which at times led to riots. However, an arbitrator recently ruled in favor of Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge Local No. 9 and ruled that the city cannot contract with outsiders to investigate alleged police misconduct.

Columbus leaders have consistently touted initiatives they believe will lead to important reforms in policing, including a Civilian Police Review Board approved by voters and finalized in mid-July, as well as an alternative response 911 program that allows social workers to respond to some non-threatening calls.

Columbus Division of Police officers guard police headquarters Downtown during summer 2020 racial injustice protests over the murder of George Floyd Jr. by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the killings of other blacks by police.

On Tuesday, Ginther announced that $5 million has been set aside in his proposed 2022 operating budget to expand the 911 program next year. That's part of a $660 million spending plan for the Department of Public Safety to hire more officers and firefighters and also expand social service and youth programs.

Ginther and other city leaders had indicated their intent to expand and add such programming following the October release of a report conducted by a national research center concluding that a small group of people were involved in nearly half of the city's homicides. Among the recommendations made by the authors of the report is that city officials form a coalition with community leaders to form relationships with those identified as being most at risk of killing or being killed.

Such a shift away from a reliance on punitive measures for policing crime — instead seeking solutions that prioritize treating its root cause — is exactly what Accountable Now researchers advocate.

Building a database on police use-of-force

Because no publicly accessible national database of police use-of-force data exists, the Leadership Conference sought to build its own when it launched the Accountable Now project in February.

The project’s researchers have so far collected data for 146 law enforcement agencies in the United States. Law enforcement agencies record excessive force incidents differently, so the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago has partnered to analyze and parse the data for 30 cities so far to add to an online data explorer available to the public.

Spencer said the hope is that the information helps the public understand when and why police are using force in an effort to increase transparency and accountability, and perhaps spur changes in policing.

“Our current structure allows law enforcement to not report in complete ways about the ways they’re behaving in the community and that’s not OK,” Spencer said. “The public has a right to know how they’re treating people in our communities."

