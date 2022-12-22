Columbus police warn of phone scammer asking for money to bring missing 5-month-old home

Columbus police issued a warning Thursday of scammers posing as law enforcement and asking people for money to help bring home missing 5-month-old, Kason Thomas.

>> Ohio AMBER Alert: Kidnapping charges filed against suspect; child, suspect still missing

Police say they have recieved numerous reports over the past 48 hours that people representing themselves as Columbus Police Officers are calling citizens and asking for money to raise a reward to bring the baby home.

If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer posing as a law enforcement officer, you are asked to call CPD’s non-emergency number at 614-645-4545 or file a report online here.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kason Thomas or has seen the stolen vehicle or the suspect, Nalah Jackson, is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4701.