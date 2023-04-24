Columbus politician charged with kidnapping, domestic violence charges in Cobb

Apr. 24—A former candidate for mayor of Columbus, Georgia has been arrested on several charges, including kidnapping, after a warrant was issued by the Cobb County Police Department.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office said that its Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrested Zephaniah "Zeph" Baker around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The charges stem from an incident last Tuesday, according to a Cobb arrest warrant.

Police accuse Baker of attacking a woman, then kidnapping her and her 3-year-old child, driving them from a home in Mableton to his parent's home in southwest Georgia.

According to the warrant, Baker punched the woman in her face and head, causing abrasions to her left cheek, eye and forehead, along with swelling to her right eye and ear. The woman told police she could not hear out of her right ear following the incident.

The woman's child witnessed the violence, according to the warrant.

Police also allege Baker dragged the woman on the floor and forced her into his Dodge Ram pickup truck, where he made her sit on the passenger side floor of the truck.

The dragging caused the woman to receive "visible marks" to her right shoulder, both arms and wrists, chest, hip area and legs, per police.

With a pistol on his lap, Baker drove the woman and her child around metro Atlanta, then down to the Columbus area, eventually dropping them off at his parents' home in Butler, about 50 miles east of Columbus, police allege.

The incident began with the attack Tuesday morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at a house off Floyd Road in Mableton, the warrant says. Baker dropped the woman and her child off in Butler around 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Baker was booked into the Muscogee County jail without incident, according to the Muscogee sheriff's office. He is waiting to be transported back to Cobb.

The case was worked in conjunction with the FBI, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Cobb police, the Russell County Sheriff's Office and the Phenix City Police Department, according to the Muscogee Sheriff's Office.

Baker formerly ran three times for mayor of Columbus, twice for state House and once for Columbus City Council, according to Columbus TV news station WRBL, and previously served as pastor of his father's church.

According to Baker's website, he has also worked in real estate, founded a youth football league for at-risk youth, and founded the Zeph Baker Foundation, which recognizes students' academic and athletic achievements. The foundation was administratively dissolved in 2021, according to state records.

Baker is charged with three felonies — aggravated battery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — and two misdemeanors — battery and third degree cruelty to children.